PAULDING — The director of United Way of Paulding County and Kiwanis member Taryn Stiltner spoke about Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Council at Kiwanis’ most recent meeting.
Stiltner is a board member of the council and has served for a little over a year. The council focuses on preventing abuse and neglect by investing in the community through programs and services. April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
“Many times, child abuse and neglect are related to substance abuse,” said Stiltner. KeepaPromise.org is a great resource if you know of a child or parent that is struggling with abuse. The site can connect individuals to the resources and opportunities in their county.
Stiltner talked briefly about a program called Parent Café that helps to bring awareness to parents about this issue. If interested in learning more, or how you can help, call Taryn at 419-399-8240.
Kiwanis thanked Stiltner for her dedication and love for the children of the county. Kiwanis members will meet Thursday over lunch.
