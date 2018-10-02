PAULDING — The Paulding Kiwanis Club recently had a guest speaker of Susan Munroe, the director of economic growth and engagement with Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy.
Until recently, Munroe was the president and chief executive officer of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and advocated for wind energy and economic development in her position there. She navigated a lot of opposition in Van Wert County but grew from those challenges and opportunities. Now she works in states across America talking with Chamber leaders and leaders of economic development about their involvement with clean energy and the economic growth it has provided their communities.
She started her presentation by saying, “Paulding County has got it going on.”
Paulding County is the official wind capital of Ohio. Although Van Wert County has the most wind turbines, Paulding County produces the most megawatts of energy. Companies are looking to invest in clean energy not only to reduce their carbon footprint, but because of the economic advantages as well. With the majority of Republican’s and Democrat’s support, Paulding County is able to harness the wind and can see the benefits of development right here in the community.
Did you know that Wayne Trace Schools when compared to similar demographics is the top funded school in the state of Ohio? Munroe highlighted PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) payments and how they have positively effected schools in both Paulding and Van Wert counties.
Munroe also spoke frankly saying, “Coal is not coming back.”
She then said, “We need to be independent and we need to have diversified energy.”
Although working in the arena of clean energy Munroe agrees that all types of energy are needed and is not naive to the real world of energy production.
Kiwanis members thanked Munroe for her dedication and commitment to clean and prosperous energy. Kiwanis members will meet over lunch next Thursday at noon.
