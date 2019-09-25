The Defiance Rib Fest, slated for Sept. 28 in downtown Defiance, is not only a form of entertainment, but a way of giving back to the community.
Of the nine local rib vendors this year, Kissner’s Restaurant, is partnering with Ravens Care, a Christian emergency assistance program in Defiance County that receives funding from area churches, United Way of Defiance County, private donations and fundraising projects.
Under the direction of Katye Katterheinrich, Ravens Care assists Defiance County residents with utility shut-offs, food, clothing, shelter, and gas for out-of-town medical appointments.
Following a partnership with Kissner’s last year, Katterheinrich relayed that the agency received $2,000 in proceeds from owners, Karl and Allison Kisser.
“We enjoy working with Karl, but we so appreciate that he is giving his profits back, helping the community out,” said Katterheinrich. “Last year we raised $2,000 through Kissner’s partnership. We are honored that they allow us to do that.”
She noted that those funds assisted between 25 to 30 families, potentially helping out people threatened with eviction, medications, etc.
“We are meeting the immediate needs (of the community) so problems don’t continue to increase,” explained Katterheinrich.
“Karl works with the community so much,” she added. “He believes in Ravens Care and wanted to help out the community.”
She and nearly a dozen volunteers will be downtown at Kissner’s rib booth, helping out from 6 a.m. to set up, through 10 p.m. for tear down. They will help cook and serve, while Karl oversees the ribs and uses his personal recipe.
Kissner, who has participated in the Rib Fest for 14 years, shared the event started off as part public service and part public entity. He has partnered with Ravens Care to bring back the public service portion of the event.
“It allows the community to do a meet and greet with the agencies,” said Kissner. He supports Ravens Care’s ability to fill the short-term critical needs in the community.
