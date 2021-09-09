A vision for new pickleball courts at Kingsbury Park recently was turned into reality, replacing what had become an eyesore.
The six brand new courts are open for public use, their surfaces having been finished in green and blue.
The courts — built by Maumee Bay Turf Center, Oregon — are located in the back of Kingsbury Park, just south of the Maumee River.
“I think we made pickleballers happy in this town,” said the city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin. “I think it’s going to to be a great asset down there.”
The courts replace Kingsbury’s old tennis courts, which had deteriorated in recent years. Weeds growing through surface cracks were a problem while usage may have been minimal, although the city had put up the nets each year, according to Cereghin.
“We put the nets up and we tried to do our best,” he explained. “We cleaned up the cracks and sprayed the weeds. ... (The project) took away the old tennis courts. It was ugly down there.”
The tennis courts were removed and replaced in the past couple months with a smooth surface. Cereghin couldn’t be more happy with their appearance.
“They are really awesome looking courts,” he said. “It’s nice down there. ... I just love the upgrade.”
In addition to contractor’s work, city crews also helped with the project by painting the surrounding fence.
And next year, Cereghin hopes to add LED lighting to allow the courts to be used at night.
At least this is a request he plans to make in the city’s 2021 budget, which is being put together.
The cost for the new courts was $110,874 with private contributions providing some $73,000 and the city picking up the difference.
Contributors included the Defiance Area Foundation, Defiance County commissioners, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, the Coressel Foundation, Mayor Mike McCann and wife Laurie, Bashar and Monica Kanouh, and Randy and Chris Yoder, along with the Defiance Moose Lodge and Hubbard Family Foundation.
“Like a lot of projects that we’ve done lately — two great examples are the splash pad at Bronson and the soccer complex down at Riverside Park — a significant amount of private money was donated which makes those projects much easier to accomplish,” said Mayor McCann. “And at the city we continue to believe that this public-private partnership in improving our parks and therefore our quality of life is not only good for everyone that lives in and around Defiance, but betters our chances to attract more economic development to the Defiance area.”
