These colorful new murals will greet swimmers at Defiance's Kingsbury Pool as they enter the bathhouse. A number of additional murals — which are being painted by a group of young artists — will be added to those already completed in the bathhouse.
Defiance's Kingsbury Pool is on target to open in less than three weeks with a full complement of lifeguards already hired and new visual features.
The opening date is scheduled for June 6, a Monday, according to the City of Defiance's parks and recreation director, Rob Cereghin.
"It was easier this year than it was last year," he said of the lifeguard hiring process. "We struggled last year — probably within a week or two (of the opening date) we didn't know. This year we got everything, were just waiting for them (lifeguards) to get their calendars back to us."
Lifeguards also received a pay boost this year. Whereas the amount was about $9 per hour in 2021, they are now paid $12 per hour.
Rescue training — to be provided by the city fire department — is still to follow on May 31, according to Cereghin. This will acquaint lifeguards with in-pool rescues, he indicated.
With an eye to that training, Cereghin wants to have the pool filled with water by the end of this week or early next, followed by the necessary chemical balancing in preparation for the training and the June 6 opening.
"I don't want to have to change the date for the rescue training," he explained. "It's (filling) going to be between the end of this week or the first part of next week."
Once the pool opens, patrons will be greeted with colorful new images in the facility's bathhouse and the "lifeguard shack," an area for the lifeguards that also serves as a hallway to assess the male and female restrooms and shower areas.
This includes a number of marine, or summer themes painted on the walls. They include many fish images as well as a whale, seaweed and ice cream cones.
According to Cereghin, this effort was organized by Jill Krutsch, a city council member, while the painting was provided by local young artists.
As of Tuesday, many of the images were completed, although others were stenciled, so some painting remains.
"I think it's cool," said Cereghin, noting that the murals will replace the standard, plain blue walls.
The daily admission fee to Kingsbury Pool is $3 per swimmer. Season passes also are available.
