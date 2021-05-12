Yes, there will be a swim season at Defiance's Kingsbury Pool.
At least that is the plan today, and logistically city officials believe they have all their bases covered to make it happen. However, a specific date has not been announced. (In recent years, the pool has opened in the first week of June.)
Last year the pool did not open due to the coronavirus situation, but this isn't expected to be a hindrance in 2021. And the one thing which loomed as a major hurdle — securing enough lifeguards — has been cleared.
The city's director of service, Rob Cereghin, told The Crescent-News Tuesday afternoon that about 15-16 lifeguards have been hired, which is enough to get the job done. However, about a half dozen still need to receive lifeguard certification, and they are working to accomplish that by month's end, according to Cereghin.
"Right now we're good with lifeguards," he said. "We're just waiting for some of them to get their certification."
Another small delay was the recent wet weather, which caused the Auglaize and Maumee rivers to rise. And because Kingsbury Pool sits in a floodplain, the water doesn't have to come up too much to cause a problem.
In this case, the high water at the rivers' confluence had crossed the access road to Kingsbury Park's sewer lift station Tuesday afternoon. That's well below the pool's deck, but high enough to enter the pool's drain system, according to Cereghin.
He said about two feet of water was in the pool Tuesday afternoon.
However, the rivers in or near Defiance crested Tuesday and were on their way down, according to the National Weather Service's website.
"Once the water goes out I'll be able get the pool painted," said Cereghin. "We're getting ready. We're hitting it each and every day."
In preparation for painting the walls and floor of the adult and baby pools, their surfaces were sandblasted and recaulked last month, he explained.
Once the pool opens, Cereghin isn't sure about a potential limit on swimmers due to the coronavirus situation, but said "we haven't seen anything about that." He plans to discuss any requirements with the health department.
"We'll see what we have got to do," he said.
As with every pool season, the county's health department will take and test water samples before the facility opens.
