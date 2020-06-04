While demonstrations in downtown Defiance concerning the death of a black man in Minneapolis, Minn. have been peaceful so far, vandalism indicative of the times has occurred in a city park.
Kingsbury Park’s wastewater lift station — located just east of the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers — was spraypainted with two messages, probably on Tuesday night.
One stated, “NO Justice NO (peace),” the word being represented by a peace sign.
The other stated, “Black Lives Matter!”
The city’s wastewater department filed a complaint about the vandalism with the Defiance Police Department on Wednesday.
“It must have been done overnight (Tuesday) because we go there every day,” said Mark Lehnert, the city’s wastewater superintendent.
The lift station faces Kingsbury’s Little League ball field, and is a distance from the main park amenities.
Lehnert said crews used a pressure washer to remove most of the vandalism Wednesday, and probably would have to paint over it to remove all traces.
“If this stuff continues, we’ll just have to put cameras out,” he said.
Police Chief Todd Shafer said Wednesday afternoon that his department had no suspects. However, if an investigation determines the person or persons responsible, they will be charged with vandalism, a misdemeanor.
“We can’t tolerate criminal nature of this type in Defiance,” said Shafer.
He expressed no issue with the communication of a message on the topic, “but when it comes to destruction of property or criminal activity, that’s not something we can tolerate, even if it’s about a subject that needs to draw attention.”
“This (vandalism) is the first that we have seen,” he explained, “but as far as vandalizing public property, that’s not helping the issue. All you’re doing is causing more damage to the community. There’s opportunity for peaceful protest, and that’s occurring regularly in downtown Defiance right now.”
The comment is a reference to small groups who have been demonstrating in front of the county courthouse in downtown Defiance since late last week. They have a permit to use the courthouse grounds — with some exceptions — from 3-6 p.m. during a two-week period.
