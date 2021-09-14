It’s not a glamorous topic by any means, but Defiance’s wastewater collection system is among the most crucial infrastructure, and Kingsbury Park’s eastside sewer lift station plays a key role in that.
Anyone familiar with the park probably can identify the building, situated on a mound along the Maumee River’s south bank, just east of the rivers confluence. It’s clearly visible, sitting a ways north of Kingsbury’s baseball field.
But what goes on inside the building — where 75-80% of the city’s daily wastewater flow passes through — may be a bit of a mystery to most residents.
A steep flight of stairs facing west takes the visitor into the building where a bank of telemetry equipment allows the building and its pumps to run unattended.
These electronic monitoring devices are keeping tabs on a system that is taking in wastewater from the city’s north and west sides, and points further south.
On its way to the site, the northside flow crosses the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, joining with another interceptor sewer not far from Kingsbury’s lift station.
It is there that the flow becomes one in a 56-inch diameter pipe that enters the station from the south.
The flow is separated into two holding tanks — known as wetwells — perhaps 30 feet or so underground.
From here the flow is slowed before it exits the lift station in a 20-inch diameter force main pipe — powered by pumps as opposed to gravity — that continues east to the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Ohio 281 next to General Motors.
The amount of work the lift station does within the city’s wastewater system is considerable, so its importance is apparent. This also leaves the system vulnerable.
Defiance’s wastewater plant superintendent, Mark Lehnert, said during an interview Monday that one solution might be separating the city’s northside flow from the system, perhaps by using an existing lift station near Domersville Road.
“What we’d like to do is take the northside off of this station, and then that would do things — one, that would lessen the flow coming to this station and two, eliminate one of the river crossings,” explained Lehnert.
The Kingsbury building, too, is a concern, having been built in the early 1950s.
“Probably within the next five years we’re going to have to address something with this building,” said Lehnert. “... The technology has changed so much.”
Because the station takes so much of the city’s flow, officials are quick to note any irregularities with it, according to Lehnert.
Friday night was a good example when crews were out past midnight addressing a computer glitch, although the problem was just a small hiccup.
The fix for a much bigger problem — a failing pump — is well underway.
Last week, city council approved expenditures of $98,317 to replace one of the building’s four pumps and prepare a base for its installation. This work is expected to be completed by the end of October, according to Lehnert.
The pump weighs two tons, he noted, and can move 4.5 million gallons daily. Two smaller pumps can move about 3.2-3.5 gallons per day.
These are located deep inside the lift station, perhaps 30 feet below ground level.
The little plant’s underground wetwells are located on either side of the pump room, separated by cement walls, so the wastewater no one can see on either side would be well over a human’s head.
As indicated above, the pumps are run remotely through telemetry based on flow.
During normal times, only one pump is needed, but when the wetwells exceed 10 feet in depth, a second one kicks in, according to Lehner.
Because so much “fresh” water enters the city’s collection system — from such things as storm water drains and old pourous sewer pipes — this might happen when only two-tenths of an inch of rain falls, he noted.
If a half-inch or more drops within four to six hours, three pumps could run, according to Lehnert, but a fourth is always held in reserve.
Although excessive flow can create some water deep in the lift station — from the aforementioned 56-inch pipe bringing in so much flow — the facility is mostly insulated from any adjacent flood waters of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers.
Kingbury’s confluence is about the first place in the city to flood when the rivers rise, but the lift station’s innards are protected.
However, getting to the lift station’s elevated entry point in cases of severe flooding would require a small boat.
