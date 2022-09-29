Defiance’s city parks board received an overview of projects planned — and hoped for — in Kingsbury Park next year during its meeting Wednesday.
The board meets several times each year, and like past sessions, the city’s parks and recreation director, Rob Cereghin, updated the board on various activities.
Kingsbury could be the center of attention next year if Cereghin’s plans come to fruition. He informed the board that he plans to make a number of 2023 budget requests for Kingsbury Park.
This includes new sidewalks and a drinking fountain along with upgrades to six shelterhouses, new lighting, aesthetic enhancements (painting) to the pool’s bathhouse and filter house, new deck picnic tables with shades and a new Kingsbury Park sign. The sign would be the same as the large ones at most parks now, denoting their names.
Although these things would be subject to budgeting, a big playground upgrade is for certain in Kingsbury next year as city council already has approved the purchase of related equipment. This is expected to be installed in the spring or summer of 2023, according to Cereghin.
Keeping with Kingsbury Park, he noted that the amount the pool generated in revenue this year was the highest since at least 2017 at $26,004. This compares to $21,996 last year.
While pool revenue doesn’t come close to meeting total pool expenses — for such things as chemicals and labor expenses for lifeguards — Cereghin said if the chemical cost can be covered he is pleased with that.
Other updates from Cereghin:
• Bronson Park: New concrete foundations were scheduled to be poured today for trash receptacles and new grills. Six to eight trees also will be planted along Bronson’s new multi-use path, according to Cereghin.
• Riverside Park: New signage, landscaping and sign lighting has been added. Cereghin said he would push for an upgrade to Riverside’s shelterhouse. The fields will be sprayed to eliminate clover.
