Kingsbury pool’s swim season, improvements to Bronson Park and development of new soccer fields were the focus of Defiance’s city parks board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
According to the city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin, enough lifeguards gave been hired to open the pool this year, but as he told The Crescent-News last week, no opening date has been set. However, he reiterated Wednesday that “it will be open in June.”
Jackie Arps, an administrative secretary, indicated that the city has enough lifeguards to handle the first four days without difficulty, but weekends could be an issue. However, if lifeguard numbers become a problem, she indicated that parts of the pool — such as the slide — may have to close temporarily or the pool may have to close on certain days.
She said eight lifeguards are normally on duty per shift.
Also Wednesday, Cereghin provided the board with diagrams of improvements undertaken, or planned for Bronson Park. This includes a new playground, trash cans, walking path, sidewalks and concrete on park shelterhouse floors, and possibly new grills.
Cereghin informed the board that large arborvitaes next to the parking lot at the back of Bronson will be removed. He said they have grown into the parking lot, but those on the north end will remain.
Finally, the parks board discussed progress at Riverside Park where a contractor has regraded and seeded soccer fields there.
New grass has come up to the city’s satisfaction while Cereghin indicated that regular watering began Monday. The city utilizes a waterwheel for the grass, which covers seven acres.
Mike Adams of the Defiance Soccer Association told the board he believes the fields will be ready for the group’s fall season.
He asked when the fields’ new goals could be installed, but Cereghin could not provide a definitive answer.
In other business Wednesday, Cereghin noted that:
• Riverside Park and Pontiac Park (owned by the county metropolitan parks board) will receive new large two-sided signs similar to those at other city parks.
• the Bronson Park splash pad opened on May 1.
• painting was undertaken at Kingsbury Park in preparation for new pickleball courts there. These will be built where Kingsbury’s dilapidated tennis courts are located.
• the annual Clean Up Your Parks Day event in April was a success. At least 371 persons participated while 74 bags of trash, 40 bags of leaves and nine piles of sticks were removed. “The parks look great,” said Cereghin, who thanked all involved.
• explained that maintenance of landscaping around the large signs at each city park is being handled by John DeMuth’s nursery of rural Defiance. He said this takes the burden off city crews.
• told the board that Clifford R. Hunt Inc. of Defiance painted Kingsbury Pool which was sandblasted this year. Kiessling Construction of Defiance also installed new steps for the pool, Cereghin explained.
