NAPOLEON — Dylan Fitzpatrick, a kindergarten student at Napoleon Elementary School (NES), has been recognized by the city of Napoleon.

On Monday evening, Fitzpatrick took first place in the kindergarten division of the Napoleon Halloween Parade costume contest, for his costume of a city of Napoleon mosquito truck.

On Thursday morning, Fitzpatrick was dropped off at NES in a city of Napoleon mosquito truck driven by Nate Miller, before Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel and executive assistant for the city, Amanda Griffith, welcomed him to school.

Fitzpatrick wasn’t wearing his Halloween costume, but he did show up to school wearing a city of Napoleon mosquito extermination shirt.

