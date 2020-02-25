Noble Elementary of Northeastern Local Schools is now taking registrations for the 2020-21 school year kindergarten classes. Students must be 5 years of age by Sept. 30 to be eligible for kindergarten in the upcoming school year. Students currently attending the Early 5 program at Noble are already registered for regular kindergarten next year.

Screening dates for kindergarten are April 16-17. Morning sessions are available both days and afternoon sessions are only held April 16. The screening will last approximately 90 minutes. During the screening, students will be given a developmental screening which assess fine motor, gross motor, speech, vision, hearing and social development.

While students are attending the screening, parents will attend a parent meeting. The screening and parent meeting will take place at the St. John United Church of Christ on Webster Street, Defiance. Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, and custody papers (if applicable).

To register their child, parents are asked to log onto tinora.org. Look for kindergarten registration information on the home page. Complete the online form and submit. Parents will be contacted to set up a screening date and time.

