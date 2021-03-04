PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Schools will host its kindergarten registration. Students who will turn 5 by Aug. 1 are eligible for kindergarten.
Parents who are planning to have their children register for next year’s kindergarten class are asked to bring the following items to the school office: birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency (utility bill or rental/lease agreement), open enrollment form, if applicable (found on website); and custody papers, if applicable.
Parents also will need to bring their email address and password when coming to preregister to complete the application on final forms. An appointment will be scheduled for the child for the kindergarten screening on April 9 when parents preregister. Children do not have to be present for the preregistration.
Parents will need to allow at least an hour of time for their child to go through the entire screening process on April 9. An information session for parents will be held during the individual screening sessions. The session will allow parents to see the classroom/building, discuss what a typical day of a student will be and to answer any questions they may have.
Preregistration day/times are through March 27 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
