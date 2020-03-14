• Henry County
KG enrollment:
Kindergarten enrollment for Napoleon Area City Schools will take place April 3-17. Parents of any child who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 that plan to send the child to Napoleon, must enroll their child by calling the Napoleon Elementary School PK-2 office at 419-592-6991, or by stopping in the office between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. between April 3-17. A completed packet with all required documents will need to be turned in before a screening time will be scheduled.
Kindergarten screening will be held, April 22-24 at Napoleon Church of the Nazarene, 630 Appian Ave., Napoleon.
