FREMONT – Kids can experience what life in a Civil War camp was like during Second Saturdays R 4 Kids on Oct. 13 at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.
The event is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the grounds. Civil War reenactors will teach kids how camp food is made, show them military drills and more.
President Rutherford B. Hayes served for the Union in the Civil War and rose to the rank of brevet major general. Even after he was president, he still preferred to be called “General Hayes.”
Cost is $1 for kids. There is no charge for adults who bring kids to this program. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums members at the family level and higher and their kids and grandkids are admitted for free.
RSVPs are requested. To RSVP, contact Curator Dustin McLochlin at 419-332-2081, ext. 230, or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.
Second Saturdays R 4 Kids is an educational, interactive program for kids through age 12. For a full schedule of upcoming events, visit rbhayes.org. Second Saturdays R 4 Kids is sponsored by Impact Credit Union.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner for the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org. Like HPLM on Facebook at fb.me/rbhayespres and follow on Twitter at @rbhayespres and Instagram at rbhayespres.
