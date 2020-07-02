The Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio recently received a grant of $2,000 toward its PROMISE program. This funding is for treatments and medical essentials for patients. Pictured discussing the grant are Jerry Overmier, grants committee member of the Defiance Area Foundation, and Nancy Hermann, social worker for Fresenius Medical Care.
