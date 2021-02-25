SHERWOOD — Registration and the screening process for incoming kindergarten students for the 2021-22 school year at Central Local Schools is beginning. This year, kindergarten screening will take place the week of April 19.
All children who will be 5 years on or before Sept. 30 are eligible for kindergarten registration. To obtain a registration form, visit the website at www.centrallocal.org and click on district, forms and elementary school or call the elementary school at 419-658-2511 to have a form emailed. Register your child before April 5.
The child enrolled must participate in a pre-kindergarten assessment, which includes a developmental screening, gross motor screening and a speech, vision and hearing screening.
Visit the website www.centrallocal.org to sign up online for a screening time for your child. Go to the kindergarten screening tab in order to sign up. There will be screening packets with the necessary forms for your child available at the school on April 6-9 from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. The packets will be located between the front doors and labeled with your child's name.
Parents of current preschool students have the option to sign up for screening at the time their child attends preschool or before/after their preschool hours that they attend.
On the day of your child's kindergarten screening appointment, bring the following items: the child's original birth certificate, immunization record, custody papers (if applicable), two proofs of residency (only if this is the first child entering the district) and all paperwork that was previously sent home.
While waiting for your child on the day of the screening, you will watch a video clip to learn about kindergarten readiness assessment, as well as sign up for a time for the assessment; watch a video clip about the Gesell Assessment tool; watch a clip to learn about the difference between preschool, young 5s and kindergarten; and watch a clip to learn about speech and transportation.
