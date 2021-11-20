COLUMBUS — A Republican-sponsored bill concerning U.S. congressional districts for Ohio would have significant local impact and is among several key pieces of legislation working their way through the Ohio General Assembly.
The following is a look at several of them.
Substitute Senate Bill 258
Sponsored by Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, this bill (see related story Page C1) draws up new federal congressional districts for the state effective in 2023.
It passed the Senate, 24-7, on Tuesday before moving through the House, 55-37, on Thursday with support from Reps. Jim Hoops of Napoleon (81st District), Derek Merrin of Maumee (47th District) and Craig Riedel of Defiance (82nd District). Gov Mike DeWine’s signature is still needed for the bill to become law.
The proposed changes for northwest Ohio are significant.
The area’s six counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams), which presently are in the U.S. 5th District represented by Republican Bob Latta of Bowling Green, will be split up.
Under the new map approved this week, Defiance, Henry, Fulton and Williams counties will become part of the U.S. 9th District that has been held for years by Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Toledo. The other four counties in the 9th would be Erie, Lucas, Ottawa and Sandusky.
Paulding and Putnam counties would remain in the 5th District and join Crawford, Hancock, Lorain, Medina, Mercer, Seneca, Van Wert, Wood and Wyandot counties.
Riedel, who supported the bill, expressed concern that counties like Defiance and Henry, which are politically conservative like the rest of the current 5th District, will join with others which “we don’t really associate ourselves a whole lot with (such as Lucas).” But he said the 9th District would be split almost evenly among Democrats and Republicans, noting that the district can’t “get more fair than that.”
Ohio loses one congressional seat in 2023 following the 2020 Census, going from 16 to 15 seats in the U.S. House.
This bill is separate from the legislation which the General Assembly approved in recent months setting up new Statehouse districts for the Ohio House and Ohio Senate.
These are pending a legal challenge from opponents. The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Dec. 8.
House Bill 218
HB 218 (see related story Page C1) concerning potential COVID vaccine mandates, passed the House, 58-32, Thursday and moves on to the Ohio Senate for consideration. However, the fate of the bill is not certain in the Senate, which Republicans control 25-8.
Riedel, who supported the bill along with Hoops and Merrin, said he is not optimistic about passage in the Senate.
“I’m not overly optimistic,” he commented. “I suspect they would make some major changes.”
Riedel noted that Senate President Matt Huffman “doesn’t want the government to get in private business matters.”
This is germane to HB 218 because the bill would exempt Ohio employees from vaccine mandates even if required by employers.
Asked to comment on his position on the bill, McColley said he was not yet familiar with everything in the legislation.
House Bill 227
This legislation would allow properly licensed gun owners to possess a concealed firearm in public without a conceal carry permit. As things stand, those without a permit can carry a firearm if visible.
The bill passed the Ohio House Wednesday, 60-32, and goes to the Senate for consideration.
As with HB 218 the area’s three representatives supported HB 227.
McColley said he would support the measure in the Senate, as “generally I am supportive of constitutional carry and I’ve signed on as a co-sponsor.
He believes HB 227 has a “pretty good chance” to pass.
House Bill 99
This bill provides schools with the ability to determine training requirements for armed teachers and school staff.
It passed the House, 59-37, Wednesday with support from the three area representatives, and moves to the Senate.
“Local control when it comes to school safety is vital,” stated Riedel. “As parents we need to put trust in our school’ educators to defend our children from any serious threat of violence.”
House Bill 322 and House Bill 327
These bills seek to curtail the teaching of “critical race theory” in public education, and remain pending in the Ohio House’s State and Local Government Committee.
Riedel said the bills may be merged, and while they have not progressed through the House, he expects passage eventually.
“I am absolutely certain we will pass one of those two bills,” he said. “The sponsors of the two bills are working together to try to consolidate the bills into one bill.”
