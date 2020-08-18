NAPOLEON — The performance of some of this municipality’s key funds were highlighted Monday night during city council’s regular meeting.
Council also discussed results of a survey concerning a possible change to the city’s income tax structure (see related story on page A1).
Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle updated council on several city financial statistics through July.
Revenue from the city’s general fund totaled $3.5 million against expenditures of $3.8 million, while the electric fund brought in $9.7 million versus expenditures of $9.68 million.
She also reported that water revenue totaled $2.1 million compared to expenditures of $1.95 million, while wastewater department collected $2.4 million against expenses of $3.2 million, although this included transfers for ongoing capital projects, according to O’Boyle.
Meanwhile, the sanitation fund brought in $533,000 while $520,000 has been spent from there.
Also Monday, council discussed liquor permits being sought by Gracies Taqueria LLC, 814 N. Perry St.; and Property Prepers LLC, dba Brick N Brew, 631 N. Perry St.
Brian Topp of Brick N Brew in downtown Napoleon told council that he hopes to open his establishment — remodeled following a fire in September 2018 — in October.
Topp complimented Mayor Jason Maassel, City Manager Joel Mazur and Amanda Griffith, the city’s executive assistant, for helping him move his project forward.
In other business, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances in June. These reflect changes in state law, as well as additions to municipal ordinances.
• passed an emergency resolution directing the finance director to certify and file annual special water and sewer assessments for placement on the county’s 2021 tax duplicate.
• approved the second reading of an emergency resolution approving a $50 surcharge for city employee’s health insurance premiums. This applies to employees who do not receive wellness checks, according to Mazur. The resolution will return to council for a second reading on Sept. 7
• approved the second reading of an emergency annual resolution accepting property tax amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and certifying them to the county auditor. The resolution will return to council for a second reading on Sept. 7.
• passed the second of an emergency resolution allowing the city manager to apply for annual state Issue II and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds. The resolution will return to council for a second reading on Sept. 7.
• approved the first reading of an emergency resolution amending resolution 081-19 concerning the city’s yearly reoccurring cost legislation. The resolution will return to council for a second reading on Sept. 7.
• passed a motion approving the municipality’s power supply cost adjustment factor for August.
• was informed by Mazur that 34-year city employee Tom Denny will be retiring Friday.
• heard Maassel congratulate young persons who participated in the truncated Henry County Fair.
• briefly discussed the usage of “slow-moving vehicles” such as golf carts on city streets. Police Chief David Mack said 10 such vehicles have been licensed in the city.
• heard a concern expressed by Council President Joe Bialorucki about semi traffic on Woodlawn Avenue. He suggested that the Ohio Department of Transportation install a sign stating a prohibition on through trucks.
• was informed of two donations to the police department. According to information made public by the city, a $500 donation was received from Ronald and Mary Sands of Napoleon, while a $200 donation was provided by Napoleon Auto Service Center.
