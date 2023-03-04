A home seized in a major drug operation in one of Defiance’s more expensive subdivisions is about to go up for sale through a public bidding process.
The residence at 736 Inverness Drive in Kettenring Hills Subdivision on Defiance’s northside is now owned by Defiance County commissioners. Its previous owners — Derek and Audrey Brandi — forfeited their interest in ownership to the county as part of the plea agreements they reached with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office when they were sentenced on criminal charges.
Derek Brandi was given a 13 1/2-year prison term on Sept. 22 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
His wife, Audrey Brandi, was sentenced on Jan. 17 and placed on community control for three years on a charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, which alleged that she allowed the home to be used for drug trafficking.
The court orders in both cases noted that 80% of the proceeds from seized property will go to the Defiance-based Multi-area Narcotics Unit that investigated the case while 20% will go to the prosecutor’s drug enforcement fund.
(The seized property also included a 2022 Hyundai Sonota car and 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to Murray. These will be sold and the proceeds also used by law enforcement.)
A public notice is planned to be published in The Crescent-News next week concerning the sale of the home.
“... and that will provide information how interested parties can obtain a bid package,” explained Murray, noting that county commissioners plan to open bids during their regular meeting on March 23.
According to Murray, the minimum bid will need to be $345,000.
“Every indication we have is the property is worth $350,000 and up,” he said.
However, a mortgage of considerable size remains on the home, according to Murray, so it is uncertain how much the county would clear on a future sale.
Persons interested in purchasing the home can attend a special viewing of the home from 9 a.m.-noon on March 11.
The property was subject to forfeiture because it was at the center of what Murray described as a substantial drug trafficking operation, involving cocaine and methamphetamine. More than 30 persons were charged with crimes in an operation headed by Derek Brandi, according to Murray.
“Investigators from the MAN Uunit had discovered the enterprise that involved over 40 people that were receiving various drugs, primarily cocaine and methamphetamine through a distribution process that (Derek) Brandi had set up,” said Murray. “... Over the course of time of its operation this (trafficking) enterprise involved the distribution of easily into the hundreds of thousands of dollars of controlled substances. We believe the supply was coming from Mexico and California.”
While the amount of money the county may net from the home’s sale likely will be far lower than its value — due to the outstanding mortgage and fees — Murray said the forfeiture specification included in the indictment serves as part of the penalty for the crime.
“It’s part of the penalty when you commit this serious level of offenses and engage in a crime,” he said. “I think it’s an appropriate sanction under the circumstances. ... This was one of the larger criminal enterprises that the MAN Unit has put together over the course of its existence.”
According to Murray, “as far as a single house” ordered forfeited in a drug-related case, “the value of this house is probably the highest we’ve ever had.”
Many of the persons implicated in the drug operation have been convicted and sentenced in common pleas court. Murray estimated that less than 10 cases are pending with a couple scheduled for trial.
