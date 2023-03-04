Forfeited home

This house at 736 Inverness Drive in Defiance’s Kettenring Hills Subdivision has been forfeited to Defiance County for sale. The home had been the center of a drug trafficking operation that resulted in the arrests of numerous suspects, including the owners who had lived there.

 Photo courtesy of the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office

A home seized in a major drug operation in one of Defiance’s more expensive subdivisions is about to go up for sale through a public bidding process.


