David Kern wasn't officially declared the winner of the Republican Party primary in one Defiance County commissioner's race Tuesday, but his chances improved dramatically with the counting of several dozen outstanding votes.
Some 73 Republican ballots — their choices were not known on Election Day (April 28) — were officially added by the county board of elections during a certification meeting in Defiance Tuesday afternoon, and this shrunk Kern's lead in a four-candidate race by five votes. However, second-place finisher Patty Schafer was still 19 votes behind.
That's close enough to prompt an automatic recount, but probably too far to catch up, according to typical recounts.
Nevertheless, with the difference between the two candidates being less than one-half of 1% of the total votes cast in the race, the board of elections is required to conduct a recount. This is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 20.
The board randomly selected Highland Township (with 291 votes) to use for the recount, and if at a certain point there is no change, the recount will end. If it needs to continue, Hicksville Township will be used as well.
The vote total as it stands is 1,547 for Kern, 1,528 for Schafer, 1,128 for Otto Nicely and 414 for Joe Schindler.
When the votes were counted on April 28, Kern was on top with 1,526 votes, followed by Schafer with 1,502, Nicely with 1,110 and Schindler with 406.
But on April 28, some 242 potential Republican ballots remained to be counted. This included 78 provisional ballots — cast where there is some concern about the voter's registration — and 164 ballots that could have arrived via mail before the end of May 8 and been counted (if postmarked no later than April 27).
However, many of these were never returned, according to Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman. In total, 269 ballots — of all kinds, not just Republican — went unreturned, she said.
The four Republican candidates in the race were seeking the GOP nomination for the commissioner seat now held by Gary Plotts, who was defeated on April 28 by incumbent Doug Engel in the Republican primary for sheriff.
If Kern's lead holds up as seems likely, he will face Diane Mayer in the November election for a four-year term beginning in January. Mayer received 1,580 votes in the primary, where local Democrats did not have any contested elections to decide.
"It worked out in our favor," said Kern. "... We greatly appreciate everybody that showed us support. We knew it was going to be a tough race. I think every candidate did a great job. The whole process was a little different this time, but everybody, I think, got the same shake, so I think it worked out as best as it probably could have under the circumstances. We'll wait for Wednesday (May 20), but we're definitely happy."
He explained that the waiting period since April 28 was "a little stressful for the first couple days once we realized that we were going to have to wait, and then it calmed down until about yesterday and the nerves picked up again. ... But it wasn't so bad. I mean we've had to wait for so long already. This extra two weeks — now this extra week — we'll get through it. It wasn't too bad. ... It's been a long road, but (I'm) definitely relieved. Once Wednesday comes we'll be even more relieved."
Schafer conceded the outcome Tuesday afternoon, saying she's "been at peace with this. I've learned a lot. It's not the way I wanted it to go, but it's been a blessing in so many ways."
She noted that during the campaign "God has brought so many people back into my life. I've rekindled so many old friendships I valued. There's been a lot of good come out of it."
Schafer said she wishes Kern "nothing but the best going forward," and the next commissioner "the best of luck. ... I'm just grateful to have had all the opportunities."
A second county commissioner seat also is on the ballot this year, but had no primary as two candidates were unopposed for their party's nomination.
They are Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky, who is seeking a second term, and Democrat John Hancock, a Defiance city councilman. A four-year term beginning in January 2021 will be decided this fall.
Pocratsky polled 3,618 Republican votes in the primary; Hancock polled 1,522 Democratic votes.
The third county commissioner seat — held by Republican Ryan Mack — is not up for election until 2022.
