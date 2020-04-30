Two candidates in a Defiance County Republican Party election primary have a little more waiting to do.
Like all candidates in Ohio primaries this year, their election fortunes were put on hold just one day before the March 17 primary when state officials postponed things due to coronavirus concerns. But the weeks-long absentee voting period that culminated Tuesday with the counting of ballots didn’t end the waiting for David Kern and Patty Schafer, two of four candidates for the GOP nomination for one county commissioner seat.
Their race was so close Tuesday that they will have to wait another couple weeks before the county’s four-member elections board certifies the final results on May 12. That’s because 242 Republican ballots remain to be counted (see related story), with Kern holding a 24-vote lead over Schafer.
In Kern’s case, he is hopeful his lead will stand up, but he understands things could change.
“There are definitely enough (uncounted) votes where it could sway the race between two of us candidates,” he said. “It’s definitely a waiting game. It’s going to be close. ... I 100% appreciate the votes I got.”
He noted that going into the race, with four candidates on the ballot, “we kind of knew that it was going to be tough and it was going to be close.”
Schafer is hopeful she can make up the difference, and is “excited” about the opportunity still before her. Like Kern, she said she understood the challenges of a four-candidate race.
“I pulled everything out and left everything on the table, and I hope and pray it goes my way,” said Schafer. “... All of us (candidates) were hopeful we would have a big enough lead (to be considered the unofficial winner on Tuesday), but I’m prepared and stand firm in my faith. I may be learning to have more patience. I’m more excited about what’s going to happen and about the opportunity to serve. ... I really didn’t know how it was going to turn out, and I knew I had a lot of support, so I’m thoroughly humbled by that.
The winner will advance to the November general election where he or she will face Democrat Diane Mayer — who was unopposed for her party’s nomination. (Write-in candidates also have until Aug. 24 to file for the November ballot.)
If Kern were to win the GOP primary and the fall general election, he said he would step down from the Ayersville Local Board of Education seat he now holds. But he wants to stay on as long as possible.
”I’ve been told I would have to give up the school board seat,” he said. “It would be a conflict of interest.”
If he does not win the commissioner seat, Kern said he plans to stay on the school board. Re-elected last November, his four-year school board term won’t expire until the end of 2023.
A second county commissioner seat also is on the ballot this year, but had no primary as two candidates were unopposed for their party’s nomination.
They are Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky, who is seeking a second term, and Democrat John Hancock, a Defiance city councilman. A four-year term beginning in January 2021 will be decided this fall.
The third county commissioner seat — held by Republican Ryan Mack — is not up for election until 2022.
