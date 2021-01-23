Politics is something that always has interested David Kern — Defiance County’s newest commissioner — and to say he has been personally successful so far in that field might be a bit of an understatement.
While political officeholders always face the possibility of scrutiny, the 37-year-old Kern’s record at the ballotbox is undisputed — he’s four for four during what has been a brief career in public office.
Kern won a difficult Republican Party primary in April, taking the nomination narrowly in a four-candidate race. He then went on to defeat a Democratic Party candidate in November with relative ease for a four-year term that began on Jan. 3.
Previous to that, Kern won two terms on the Ayersville Local Board of Education.
The first was in November 2015 when he and two others were chosen for three seats among a field of six candidates. He followed that up with re-election in 2019, facing no opposition, although he was forced to step down after only one year of that second term to take the commissioner’s seat.
But it was actually before his initial school board race that Kern got his political feet wet when he served on an Ayersville Local Schools levy campaign.
“I’ve always had an interest in politics, from even back in high school,” Kern recalled. “I remember talking with high school teachers about politics and running. ... It was always actually a goal to get into politics, and when we ran the (school levy) campaign that just kind of opened the door for the possibility. Some people told me I should consider running.”
While Kern stepped away from school board, he continues his connection with the school from which he graduated in 2001, serving as president of the Ayersville Education Foundation.
Nearly three weeks into his county commissioner term, how does Kern like his new office?
“I love it so far,” he said. “There haven’t been crazy things come up so far and I’m getting right down to business. I’ve had quite a bit of time in the office where I can get leisurely caught up on old topics.”
Prior to his election to commissioner, Kern maintained his own contracting business. He still does some of that, but now “there’s a lot of time you put into the (commissioner’s) office.” In fact, he does consider the commissioner seat a full-time position.
“It’s a little different right now, but there’s a lot of time you spend out of the office going to township meetings, fair board meetings, the dinners, just going and meeting with the constituents and being involved,” he said. “I plan to be active and be out and about, so I consider it full time.”
Economic development, helping small businesses, addressing drug/mental health issues and improving local housing options are among things Kern considers priorities for him as a commissioner. Particularly, the first and third topics, he noted, already have strong initiatives that he wants to see move forward.
Kern has local roots, having attended school in Defiance until fifth grade before transferring to Ayersville and graduating from there almost two decades ago.
He continued his education at Northwest State Community College and the University of Phoenix online school with courses in business administration and a “broad array” of classes. He wanted this to lead to an MBA, and although it hasn’t worked out that way, Kern is interested in continuing his education in the future.
“There’s all kinds of things I want to go to school for,” he said. “I love broadening my horizons.”
Although politics is where he is now, he had sought his career in law enforcement, receiving the certification that allowed him to become a corrections officer at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio from 2004-07. But an extensive knee injury, he said, changed his plans for a law enforcement career.
“It led to a change,” Kern explained. “I’d always had a construction background just from my family. ... There was an opportunity, so I just kind of took that opportunity and created my own contracting company and went with it awhile from 2008. I still currently do it, but not as much. Throughout that I managed some retail businesses and did some consulting because I had a business background.”
An Ayersville school district resident, Kern also has a busy family life as he and his wife, Melissa — a secretary with Defiance County Common Pleas Court — have four children: son, Kaiden, 16; daughter, Veylee, 8; son, Lucas, 4; and son, Ezra, 1.
And Kern puts in time as a volunteer firefighter for Richland Township, serving as a lieutenant.
Although he’s just getting started in his first commissioner term, Kern does think about the future in a general sense. But he’s “definitely going to focus on this term” while calling a re-election bid a “viable possibility.”
“If I’m doing a good job, yeah, I would love to pursue it again,” he said. “I’m in it for the long haul, and if there’s ever a situation where I can move up further in this realm I’ll consider it at that time. I try not to limit my possibilities. I want to make sure I do a good job as long, and as I can give back I will continue to do what I’ve been doing.”
Kern joins Republicans Mick Pocratsky and Ryan Mack on the county’s three-member commissioner board.
