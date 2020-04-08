ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council made a pair of appointments, while also handling a handful of legislative items.
In March, Councilman Drew Ginn informed other village officials of his plan to relocate to South Carolina and subsequently submitted his resignation.
Last week, council interviewed three candidates for the vacancy and on Monday made their decision final by voting Chad Kern as Ginn’s replacement.
“We received three really good applications,” explained Mayor Brad Grimm. “Of those three, council held interviews and from those interviews they selected who was the best fit for the village. All three were really good people.
“Chad is really a sharp guy,” added Grimm. “He has a deep concern about what is happening with businesses and industries in the area and what is happening within the village. He really seemed to have a feel for what is going on in the village and he really stuck out (during the interview).”
Grimm is the general manager of Granite Industries in Archbold.
Council also gave its approval for Dexter Krueger to become the village’s new engineer.
Krueger has been employed with the village since 2003, and in 2009 became the village’s assistant engineer. Krueger replaces long-time village engineer Bob Seaman, who recently retired after more than 20 years of service to the village.
“We’ve known for a few years that Bob was thinking about retirement,” explained village administrator Donna Dettling. “And when we promoted Dexter in 2009, Bob really started to groom him and brought him in on so many things. I think it’s going to work out very, very well. (Dexter) has fresh new ideas and he’s really stepping up while getting a hard lesson in leadership and management skills during this coronavirus (pandemic). But we all love working with him, I think he’ll be good for the village.”
Grimm seconded the notion.
“He’s been with us for some time and he’s an extremely-good communicator and he’s a good engineer. He’ll also be in charge of zoning for us so it’s not really a new hire, but putting someone in new positions.”
In other business, council:
• entered into task 4 with Jones & Henry Engineers for engineering services to design the GAC system and other water treatment plant improvements.
• authorized participation in the ODOT road salt contract in 2020.
• accepted the proposal from planning and zoning transition management services from Reveille.
• scheduled its next meeting for April 20 at 5:30 p.m.
