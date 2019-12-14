David Kern has announced that he has filed as a Republican candidate for a Defiance County commissioner seat.
Kern will be a candidate in the March 17 primary, seeking the seat now held by Republican Gary Plotts, who has announced plans to run for county sheriff.
If Kern were to win in March, he would be a candidate in the November general election with a four-year term beginning in January 2021 at stake.
The deadline for filing with the county’s board of elections as a candidate in the March primary is 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Kern was born and raised in the Defiance and Ayersville area. He attended Defiance City Schools until middle school before moving to Ayersville, graduating from Ayersville High School in 2001.
After high school, Kern attended Northwest State Community College and studied in the fields of business administration, accounting and economics.
After spending 10 years in the business administration field — where he held positions ranging from sales and account manager, and culminating in a role as vice president of operations — he obtained his corrections certificate from the State of Ohio and worked as a correctional/S.R.T. officer for the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until opening his own contracting company in 2012.
Kern noted that community involvement is a “huge” part of his life.
A member of the Ayersville Local Board of Education, he serves as president of the Ayersville Education Foundation.
He added that he is a “huge advocate” for all first responders as a lieutenant with South Richland Fire Department, where he is also the president of the South Richland Fire Association.
Noting a “passion for teaching youth,” Kern began coaching youth sports in 2002 after high school and has continued to coach youth sports in Ayersville and Fairview, and through the YMCA.
David and his wife Melissa have been together for 11 years and have four children. David is the son of Jody Roehrig (Shook) and Scott Kern.
