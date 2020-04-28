Defiance County Republican voters have picked two nominees in separate contested countywide races — one for sheriff, the other for county commissioner — while Ayersville Local Schools voters have said no to a scaled-down income tax request.
Results for the postponed March 17 primary were tabulated Tuesday evening. But one of the two races — the GOP nomination for one county commissioner seat — is a long way from being decided yet due to the number of uncounted ballots that remain.
David Kern had the most votes Tuesday in the commissioner race with 1,526, followed by Patty Schafer with 1,502, Otto Nicely with 1,110 and Joe Schindler with 406.
If this outcome holds up, Kern would advance to the November general election to face Democrat Diane Mayer, who was unopposed for her party’s nomination.
But 121 uncounted provisional ballots — cast in cases where there is question about a voter’s registration — still must be counted throughout the county, according to the board of elections, while 334 ballots sent via regular mail remain outstanding. These will be counted if postmarked no later than April 27 and received by the board of elections by May 8.
Such votes will be added during the board of elections’ certification meeting on May 12 when the results will be made official.
There was no drama in the other contested election in Defiance County — the GOP nomination for sheriff — where incumbent Doug Engel turned back a challenge from former sheriff’s deputy Gary Plotts. Engel polled two of every three votes, with a total on Tuesday of 3,148, compared to Plotts’ 1,515.
Engel thanked the voters and citizens, saying he was shocked by the strong support.
“I am really humbled by the numbers,” he said, crediting his deputies who have “moved the agency forward. ... the public apparently likes what they’re seeing from us. It’s amazing.”
Plotts is an incumbent commissioner, but he chose to run for sheriff instead of re-election, which may have opened the door for the above four candidates to take a crack at the seat.
Plotts’ commissioner term expires at the end of the year.
“I just called him and congratulated him, and wished him the best of luck for the next year,” Plotts said Tuesday night. “People chose who they wanted, and we’ll honor that and we’ll live by that.”
With no Democrats or Independents in the sheriff’s race in November, Engel appears to be headed for re-election to a four-year term beginning in January. However, write-in candidates — as in every county race — have until Aug. 24 to file for the fall ballot.
Meanwhile, voters in the Ayersville Local Schools District said no to a second income tax request for operating expenses in less than five months. The count Tuesday: 803 against the proposed 0.75%, two-year income tax; 567 for the levy.
District voters overwhelmingly said no to a 1%, five-year income tax levy in November.
A disappointed Ayersville superintendent, Don Diglia, thanked the school’s levy community for its work and said some difficult decisions will need to be made.
“We had an outstanding levy committee that just put in a ton of time trying to get the information out to our community,” he said. “I think that we were probably in a good position on March 16; we knew it would be close. I don’t think that the mail-in voter campaign did us any favors. I think the more voters that we had voting, the better our chances. ... We’re just going to have to make some really difficult decisions in the next couple months and move forward, and do the best job we can for the kids in our district.”
Some uncounted ballots remain within the Ayersville district, but not enough to make the difference, according to elections officials.
Voters in Hicksville were more generous.
They approved Hicksville Community Memorial Hospital’s additional 1-mill, five-year levy for expenses. Although the levy is listed as additional, it is the same as the levy approved by voters in 2014 that expired last year.
The vote total Tuesday was 620 for the levy; 294 opposed.
The second county commissioner seat on the ballot this year, had no contested party primaries Tuesday.
The nominees are Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky, who is seeking a second term, and Democrat John Hancock, a Defiance city councilman. A four-year term beginning in January 2021 will be decided this fall.
The third county commissioner seat — held by Republican Ryan Mack — is not up for election until 2022.
Meanwhile, Christopher Engel outpolled Michael Weaks Tuesday in the only contested Defiance County Democratic Party Central Committee race Tuesday (for Defiance Ward 4-C). Engel had 47 votes; Weaks had 23 votes.
Only 11 of the party’s 33 central committee seats — each representing one county precinct — had candidates, and the other 10 precincts had only one.
The only other ballot issue across Defiance County was in Hicksville Village precinct C.
Voters there approved a Sunday beer, wine and liquor sales option for Pas Del Sol III LLC, dba Casa Grande Mexican Grill at 520 W. High St. in downtown Hicksville, by a count of 97-41.
Unopposed Republican incumbents unopposed Tuesday for their party’s nomination in Defiance County were: Treasurer Vickie Myers, Recorder Cecilia Parsons, Engineer Warren Schlatter, Prosecutor Morris Murray, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith, Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk and Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh.
Democrats have fielded no candidates for those seats.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance also was unopposed for the Republican nomination Tuesday in his quest for another two-year term. Democrats have fielded no candidate, all but assuring Riedel of a third term in November.
The district represents Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize River.
Tuesday’s results were counted following weeks of absentee voting that has taken place following postponement of the March 17 primary due to concerns about the coronavirus.
