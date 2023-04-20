A Defiance businessman's plans for a building at a busy downtown intersection have changed, but he said he remains 100% committed to the project.
Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group, and his partners began undertaking a plan to renovate a building at 300 Clinton St. — located at the southwest corner of Second and Clinton streets — last year. However, delays in state approval, supply chain issues and rising costs have delayed things and turned the project in a different direction.
In fact, no work has occurred there since November, according to Keller, and the original plan to build eight new apartments in the second and third floors has been pretty much scrapped.
"We've paused the apartments and are probably going to switch to offices," he explained, noting that "the cost of the apartments can't be supported by the rent."
Instead, Keller told The Crescent-News Thursday that those floors likely will be outfitted with office space. Plans are not finalized, but he is envisioning two kinds of rentable space.
The third floor might be used for temporary office space for such things as meetings or for consultants to work, perhaps with a receptionist.
"We want to create a third floor that offers communal office space for co-workers, co-incubators or accelerators," said Keller.
The terminology refers to more modern concepts in office space usage. Incubators, for example, might rent space to help businesses that are just getting started while accelerators could assist established businesses to ramp up services.
The building's second floor might be made ready for more traditional office that can be leased, Keller indicated.
A key part of the project is the establishment of restaurant space on the 300 Clinton St. building's first floor. This plan remains intact, but also has been delayed.
Keller has gone to some length to ensure that the building has a good-looking stone facade. He hopes to get started on the facade work in June.
"It's taken six months to get the materials," Keller said.
He and his partners are "still talking to potential" restaurant occupants, but Keller said that's "why we have to get the facade done, so it looks like a functional building."
Asked about restaurant prospects, he said he has "one really promising one."
No target date has been set for completion of the revised plans, but Keller said that work on a new building at 611 W. Second St. may begin in August.
This building — at the backside of 300 Clinton St. — will be worked into the overall plan with stairs and an elevator. This space was cleared during demolition of the old building there last year.
The project is separate from his Keller Logistics operations, but part of his overall commitment to improving the business climate and opportunities in Defiance and the area. He also is involved in building a second industrial speculation building on Elliott Road (to be occupied by the DECKED company), his firm has built a new packaging plant on Commerce Drive and he is constructing a new speculation building in Napoleon.
As such, he said he is committed to seeing things through at Clinton and Second streets despite the change in plans.
"I'm 100% committed to finishing this," he said. "We're just running into roadblocks that we have to mitigate and we have to figure out how to make all of this to work. I'm committed to making it happen."
A new component has been added to the plans with Keller's purchase of the former Deluxe Cleaners building on West Second Street, just a stone's throw from the Clinton-Second Street area of activity. He said this will be demolished and turned into parking space.
