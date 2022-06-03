A flurry of activity is occurring at Defiance's busiest downtown intersection where an expected year-long building project began this week.
Keller Logistics Group CEO Bryan Keller, his fiance Mary Mulvaney and Keller's business partner, Jake Oberlin, are heading up the project which has kicked off with exterior improvement of the building in the intersection's southwest corner (300 Clinton St.).
Adjacent parking areas and sidewalks have been closed temporarily to make room for the equipment and lifts needed to clean and tuckpoint the building's exterior brick. This process figures to take four to five months.
The project has been visible for the past few days with crews starting their work. For example, on Thursday morning, a work crew member was lifted to the top of the three-story building to pressure wash the brick.
According to Keller, the plan is to "fix all the bricks ... replace any bricks that need to be replaced" and "clean up all the sandstone and repair it." Too, the green paint and unfinished mural on the building's north side (facing East Second Street) will be removed" to produce "a more historically accurate facade."
However, he said "we may replace it with some sort of art painting," or a "separate storefront where the current mural is" may be added.
While that work is visible in an intersection frequented by many passers-by making their way through the downtown, it's the interior work that may cause the most excitement. This will be spread over adjoining buildings at the intersection (300 Clinton St., 302 Clinton St., 304 Clinton St. and 611 Second St.)
The plan is to remodel the upper two floors, outfitting them with eight new market-rate apartments (one- and two-bedroom), and ready the main floor for a new restaurant with 4,600 square-feet and an 850 square-foot patio area. The name of the restaurant isn't known yet because one hasn't been secured, but Keller is confident a tenant can be found.
"The plan is to have the exterior and the apartments done by the third quarter 2023," he said. "The restaurant we're going to start marketing in July of this year and hope to do a build-to-suit. We're not going to own a restaurant, we're going to create space for a restaurant. We're looking for a company that is a locally owned restaurant that wants to come to Defiance."
While the main floor has been occupied for years, the upper two floors are vacant. Keller noted that the previous owner also had considered turning the space into apartments, so the floors have been "pretty much gutted."
He believes the project will dovetail well with the city's other future ideas for the downtown, including the still-to-be-built Gateway Park adjacent to the Purple Heart Bridge where commercial buildings recently were removed. Being in a flood plain, the park will come with few amenities, but is expected to include an amphitheater, benches and, perhaps, a small clock tower.
Keller's investment over the next year easily should top $1 million, although he declined to talk about specific costs publicly.
"With the investments the city continues to make downtown, we're really going to create an atmosphere," explained Keller, noting that he wouldn't be investing in the central business district "if the city wasn't being so progressive in improving the downtown, including the park they want to build."
He isn't sure when the interior work will get started.
"We're collecting bids right now on interior work, so I don't have a timeframe when we're going to start the interior," Keller said during an interview with The Crescent-News last week.
Asked why he wants to take on this investment when he has many other business projects unfolding — a new packaging facility on Defiance's northside and two industrial speculation buildings planned in Defiance and Napoleon — he said: "I believe business owners should give back to the community. This is our way of taking an eyesore and turning it into a real show piece for our city and really revitalize downtown. Somebody has to do this, and Mary and I want to do this for Defiance."
The building at 300 Clinton St. had been owned for many years by Ellen Upp, who has operated The Fifth Stitch there for a long time. She and her husband sold the building some years ago, although she has continued in business.
A sign on the building noted that she plans to move, but stay downtown at 622 Fifth St., reopening Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.