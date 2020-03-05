Defiance High School students interested in learning more about career opportunities at Keller Logistics Group of Defiance, had the opportunity to talk to company representatives Wednesday during the school’s Wednesday Workforce initiative.
Launched last year, Workforce Wednesday is an opportunity for local companies to come to the school to share information about their company, what career opportunities the company offers, and to answer student questions (see related story this page).
Principal Jay Jerger is excited about to bring local companies to DHS, so that students can learn about local career opportunities following graduation.
“I love the partnership with the businesses, and the way it opens up opportunities for students they may not know exist,” said Jerger. “We can talk to kids about these things in the classroom, but it isn’t real until you see it firsthand. That is exactly what happens when we bring in local business people.
“Keller has people here today that can answer questions we can’t answer, they’re telling our students about careers, about job requirements, starting pay, benefits and such,” added Jerger. “It’s a unique opportunity for our students to see what is going on outside the walls of Defiance High School.”
On Wednesday, Jenifer Nicelley, vice president of human resources; Renae Tietje, human resources coordinator; and Sarah Cates, safety specialist from Keller Logistics Group, were in attendance during the two lunch periods. During lunch, Nicelley and Tietje shared literature and talked with students about the company, while Cates helped students drive the company’s semi truck simulator.
Following lunch, the three met with students in the media center to give a presentation about the company, what careers are available, the requirements to work in those careers, about its new CDL academy, and to answer questions. The presentation included videos, and students got to see firsthand on the company’s website what positions are currently available.
“We love having the opportunity to come to Defiance High School to talk about Keller Logistics as a whole company, a lot of people look at us as just a trucking company, but we are so much more than that,” said Nicelley. “We have careers at Keller for students who are on the college track, such as marketing, IT, HR, accounting and others.
“We also have careers where you don’t have to go to college, you just need the right personality, a willingness to work hard and to learn,” added Nicelley. “Positions like that would be working in trucking operations, sales, working in our warehouses as a forklift driver, shipping clerk, supervisors and more.”
Tiejte shared she enjoyed sharing information with the students during the lunch sessions.
“I was trying to get to know them, I asked them, ‘Have you heard of Keller Logistics?’ and some of them told me they knew someone who worked there,” said Tietje. “Many were interested in our internship program, a lot of them were planning on going to college, so it was good to share with them about our project-based internship program.”
During the presentation, Cates shared the Keller Logistics CDL Academy, which began in October of 2019, is a free program, and that anyone 18 years old and older can apply as long as they meet certain criteria.
“We will train people to get their CDL license for free,” said Cates. “Drivers do two days in the classroom, followed by driving on our range and on the road. You don’t have to work for us, but it’s our hope that after training, you will want to work for us. The reason we offer the academy is to train drivers that meet our high standards.”
Following the presentation, DHS senior Haden Sullivan explained he didn’t know that Keller Logistics offered so many career opportunities.
“I was more interested to learn about the driving, but it was interesting to learn about other opportunities there in case driving isn’t what I really want to do,” said Sullivan. “It was good to learn about what they do at their warehouse, and that they have IT opportunities. I didn’t drive the simulator this year, but I did when they were here last year, which was a fun experience.
“I think Workforce Wednesday is a good idea for those who don’t know right now what they want to do with their life after high school,” added Sullivan. “We got some really good ideas today about what jobs we could get if we do go to college, or if we don’t.”
