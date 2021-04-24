Name a local company that is a key player in the area economy and Keller Logistics Group probably will come up.
Located at the southwest corner of Defiance’s Carpenter and Elliott roads — just north of U.S. 24 — the company has been in business in some form there since 1986.
Today, the business founded by Tom Keller is still going strong with a national presence, providing trucking and warehousing — two completely separate components — that serve Midwest states and beyond with 245 drivers and 650 other employees, according to the company’s CEO, Bryan Keller.
While Defiance is the center of the business, the company has approximately 14 locations throughout the country, he said. Its 250 trucks and 800 trailers travel in many different states, often delivering food and building products.
“Our big states we go to are Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa, Wisconsin and everything in between,” said Keller, who took over the company’s operation in 1990 from Tom Keller. “We also hit western New York.”
Keller actually has four components to its business, with four entities under its umbrella.
These are Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc., Keller Warehousing and Co-Packing, Keller Logistics LLC, and Hydrofresh HPP in Delphos, a business that utilizes high-pressure processing to preserve meat without all the preservatives.
As their names suggest, the companies have different functions, part of a diversification effort that Keller undertook some years ago. The first warehouse went up in 1998 in Defiance.
“In 1998, we went into the warehousing,” said Keller, who is Tom Keller’s nephew. “I was pushing hard for diversification and convinced Tom (Keller) we needed a warehouse.”
The three other buildings you’ll see if you drive by Keller’s Defiance location were completed by 2006 during a period of company expansion. But amidst the 2008 Great Recession things tightened considerably.
At the time, General Motors provided “95% of our business,” explained Keller, who said a “scary transition” was made away from the automaker. GM’s problems during the Great Recession were one reason for this change.
“I knew we had to diversify when they were going through tough times in the recession,” he said. “I had no choice. I had to go find other freight; we just made a big effort to haul for other people.”
But it took about three years before things were moving along again, according to Keller.
“We didn’t lose any drivers, we were just doing different things,” he said.
Things were going well again until COVID hit early last year.
“It was a tough few months — April, May, June, July,” recalled Keller. “Around (2020) we had to lay off 60 drivers and some office people and warehouse people. We didn’t get back to our stride in trucking until September.”
The rebound, he continued, reflects a COVID-related change in consumer buying habits.
“... we haul a bunch of food, we haul a lot of building products,” Keller said. “Those sectors are booming. So, it’s been good for the trucking business.”
Keller feels good about the company’s standing, but adds that “to compete in this marketplace we need to become a bigger company. We have to have more trucks.”
However, he said the company is running out of room. Meanwhile, the company plans to build a new headquarters in Defiance, with work beginning as early as next year on land just north of its operations building at Carpenter and Elliott roads.
While the Keller name is usually associated with trucks (often seen on highways) and warehouses (clearly visible locally from U.S. 24), the company also is known for supporting veterans. About five years ago Keller Assists Veterans In Crisis (K.A.V.I.C.) was established.
Teaming with the county veterans service office, K.A.V.I.C. provides as much as $500 to each veteran in need (higher in certain circumstances) for emergency purposes where vet benefits may have a gap. This could include a variety of assistance, from loans to car tires, according to Keller.
He said as much as $80,000 has been raised in one year for veterans.
“I think companies should give back to their community,” Keller said when asked why the charity was established.
When the program was being established, he explained, Keller employees were asked what charity should benefit, and “overwhelmingly” they named veterans. This made sense, Keller explained, because Tom Keller (Bryan’s uncle who passed away in December) was a Korean War veteran and “30% of our truck drivers are veterans.”
