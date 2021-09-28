Clothes for Kids recently received a $1,000 donation from the Keith Hubbard Family Fund recently. Steve Hubbard, son of the fund’s namesake said, “We are thankful we are able to continue Dad’s legacy by supporting local school children from underprivileged families.” Pictured here are Hubbard and Katie Groff, chair of the Clothes for Kids initiative. Last year, the initiative supported 270 local children with a total community benefit of $41,200.
