KAVIC donation from Hubbard
Photo courtesy of the Defiance Area Foundation

The Keith Hubbard Family Fund made a recent gift of $2,500 to Operation KAVIC as a general sponsor for their September 11 golf outing to be held at Eagle Rock. Pictured discussing the donation are Tom Hubbard (left), President of The Hubbard Company, and Bryan Keller, Chief Executive Officer of Keller Logistics Group.

