KAVIC partnership

The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau partnered with Custom Tees & Apparel on an opportunity to celebrate the Purple Heart Bridge opening with Purple Heart Bridge T-shirts. A portion of the proceeds from these shirts was donated by Custom Tees & Apparel to Operation KAVIC (Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis), which helps to prevent local military and veteran personnel from enduring financial hardship. Discussing the program are, from left: Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau; Bryan Keller, CEO, Keller Logistics Group; Cornelius Hester, owner of Custom Tees & Apparel; and Monica Gonzales, sales/promotional manager of Custom Tees & Apparel, located at 615 W. Third St., Defiance.
