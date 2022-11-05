Kat Lillie, is a Defiance actress who defied the odds and broke out of her small-town shell to pursue her passion as an actress, which led her to some success in the international musical theater capital — New York City.
Lillie grew up in Wauseon, where her passion to pursue acting began at the young age of three. In an interview with The Crescent News she recalled the early parts of her childhood were spent singing Barney tunes, and songs her sister loved from the Broadway musical “Cats.”
When talking about early moments of her childhood she stated, “the true moment that I realized it (the depth of her passion for theater) was when I was in my very first ever school production.” Lillie was in a production of Bye, Bye Birdie when she was in sixth or seventh grade, she recalled.
As years went by, life unfolded her time at Wauseon High School — she graduated from there in 2008 — was coming to an end, she wanted to pursue a career in acting, but was discouraged by the narrative that “acting isn’t a career.” She decided to go to culinary school because she always loved cooking with her mom, and it was her fallback plan, until she took the leap to pursue acting.
“I had this amazing boss when I worked in Wauseon at a shop called Perfumes and More,” she said. “The owners traveled and they were from everywhere, mainly New York.”
Lillie credited her courage and desire to take a chance on herself and make the move to New York because of José Paz.
“He was so vivacious and full of life,” she stated. She learned from him many life lessons that she carries to this day, such as “you can be a jack-of-all-trades.”
After culinary school she moved back to Holgate to live with her mom. She started hunting for a job in the area and found one as a barista at Stella Blue in Archbold.
After some time of working at Stella Blue, she stated, “There was something in my soul that told me I was born to be in this industry (acting), so what are you waiting for? Go do it.”
“I don’t want to give myself all the credit, I started taking classes through SB Talent in Toledo,” she said. She was discovered by Wendi David who became her manager and mentor. Davis is also the same woman who discovered Katie Holmes.
Lillie recalled her first big audition and described it as a “cattle show for talent” called the IMTA which took place in Los Angeles and New York twice a year.
“That was the only outlet I knew to get a manager, get an agent, and do all the logistics nobody talks about,” Lillie explained. She took classes through Davis and did a program to help get her started with her new career, and make her dreams a reality.
She saved money for two years after her big audition and after much hard work and determination she earned the money to move to Brooklyn, N.Y. on Feb. 9, 2012.
“As soon as I flew into N.Y. and saw the skyline, I knew it was where I belonged,” Lillie stated. She opened up about how it was a bit lonely at first, but quickly learned the ropes of living in the Big Apple.
While in New York, Lillie worked on a variety of projects, mostly background and stage work. During her time, she was in a production titled “Chutzpah,” which was written and directed by her friend, Rainbow.
“The city taught me a lot about how to be safe in any environment, how to grow up and be a mature adult, to make mistakes, and use them as growth opportunities and to live life to the fullest,” Lillie stated.
After some time there, she decided to move back to Defiance to be around friends and family. It was in Defiance that she began her new journey and met her husband, Matt, at Sweetwater Chophouse.
Lillie became involved with Fort Defiance Players after she moved back to Ohio in 2013, with her first production being “Putting It Together” and performed as an ensemble member. She had never seen a Fort Defiance Players production when she joined the cast.
Lillie recalled when she decided to pursue being in the production and said: “Oh ... yeah I think I want to get back into doing this as a creative outlet,” and the rest is history.
“Community theater is the closest thing to Broadway,” Lillie said with confidence. She has since been in five productions with the Fort Defiance Players with her most recent role being Phoebe, in “Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” which played at Defiance Community Auditorium last month. In total, Lillie’s musical career has included 6-10 productions.
Out of all the musicals she has been in, her favorite production has been “We Will Rock You.” It was put on by the Fort Defiance Players, and she played one of the main characters, Scaramouche.
These days, Lillie is on track to being a life coach and is also a health and wellness coach. She uses her wisdom and kind spirit to help those who just need a little bit of guidance and confidence. Her story may serve as a testament to all people who have a burning passion for something, and want to take a leap of faith.
