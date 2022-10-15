BRYAN — U.S. 9th District Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo visited Spangler Candy Company Thursday and spoke with company leaders regarding issues impacting the candy manufacturing industry.
Kaptur, a Democrat, who is opposed by Republican J.R. Majewski in the U.S. 9th District race this fall, toured the Spangler factory, where more than 15 million pieces of candy — primarily Dum-Dums lollipops and candy canes — are produced every day, according to a company spokesperson. She spoke with Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw, President Bill Martin and VP-Human Capital Niki Mosier about issues including healthcare, workforce development and the United States sugar program.
Spangler Candy Company has been operating in Bryan, located in the northwest corner of Ohio, for 116 years and is in its fourth generation of leadership by the Spangler family.
“Spangler Candy is in growth mode right now,” said Vashaw. “We are about to open our new Bit-O-Honey plant next door, and we have been able to increase wages and offer healthcare solutions to make sure the new plant is fully staffed for its first day of production. We were able to open this new factory due to the congressional support to solve the multi-employer pension crisis that had been preventing us from hiring new employees.”
Kaptur also toured the Everside Health clinic, located on the Spangler Candy Company campus. Through their affiliation with the clinic, Spangler provides free primary medical care, generic medications and lab work for company employees and their families.
“This clinic is a tremendous benefit to our employees,” said Mosier. “The convenient location and easy access allows employees to get the care they need without missing a lot of work, and the providers focus on preventive care and health and wellness care in addition to treatment for illness.”
The biggest remaining challenge to workforce development at their plant in Bryan is the U.S. Sugar Policy, according to Vashaw and Bill Martin. The present policy “restricts the amount individual sugar refineries can sell in the U.S., and raises the price for sugar to nearly twice the global market level,” Vashaw said. “This puts our workforce at a disadvantage when competing with foreign candy companies.”
