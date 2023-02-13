KALIDA — The FBI Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force (NWOSSTF), Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Kalida Police Department are investigating a bank robbery that occurred here on Saturday.
According to an initial joint press release from the FBI and Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker, at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday an unidentified man walked into the Union Bank, 110 E. North St., and approached a bank teller with a black handgun and demanded money.
The suspect is described as a white male about six feet tall and a stocky build of approximately 220 pounds. He has a round face and facial hair and at the time was wearing dark women’s sunglasses. He also wore a bluish-gray neck gator across his face and a black hat with “Mission” written on it, a black T-shirt and a long sleeve shirt underneath, according to the press release.
The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money the sheriff reported, placing it in a pink bag. The investigation is ongoing and the authorities seek information from the public.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the individual may call the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO. The Putnam County Sheriff can be contacted at 419-523-3208. The Kalida Police Department phone number is 419-532-3030. Calls can be made anonymously.
