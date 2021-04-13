KALIDA — On Friday evening, a juvenile was injured in a car accident in the Village of Kalida.
According to Deputy Chris Verhoff, of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:38 p.m., on Friday the office received a 911 call concerning a motor vehicle accident involving a bicycle. The accident occurred at the intersection of East North Street and Fourth Street.
When deputies investigated the crash, they found that Michelle Casarez, 45, was traveling northwest on East North Street when two juveniles tried to cross the street on their bicycles. She slowed her 2017 Jeep Wrangler to allow them to cross, but did not see one of the juveniles. The unseen 9 year old was struck by Casarez’ vehicle.
The juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was sent by ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center for treatment. No other juveniles were injured in the accident.
Kalida Fire Department, Kalida EMS and the Putnam County EMS assisted at the scene.
This matter remains under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Brian S. Siefker, Sheriff.
