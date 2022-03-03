• Defiance County

Kaleidoscope event:

Join Defiance Public Library for Kaleidoscope: a series of free events at the library for grades K-6, Tuesday at 4-6 p.m. or Thursday at 10:30 a.m.-noon. March is a Bottle Flip Challenge (March 8 & 10), and April is Miniature Putt-Putt through the Pages (April 12 & 14).

