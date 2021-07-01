Kaitlyn's Moose donation
Photo courtesy of Savanna Weber

Kaitlyn’s Cottage was the recent recipient of a grant of $1,000 from the Moose Lodge Family Center for their August golf outing. Pictured from left are Casey Dull (Moose Lodge Family Center Assistant Administrator), Emily Anders (Kaitlyn’s Cottage participant) and Kelly Tong(Kaitlyn’s Cottage Manager).

