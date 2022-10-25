The prom night experience, centered on God’s love and celebrating people with special needs will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Feb. 10, 2023.
A press release noted that Kaitlyn’s Cottage and Family Christian Center (FCC) are excited to be a part of this worldwide movement to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally people worldwide to honor their local community of individuals with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor … all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
“I’m so excited Night to Shine 2023 will be back in-person!” stated Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation. “All around the world, individuals with special needs are going to be celebrated like they should be. We’ve been able to adapt over the last couple years, but we can’t wait to be back together in person to cheer for every guest as they walk the red carpet, dance the night away with their friends, crown them as a king or queen of the prom and most importantly, tell every single one of them that their life has purpose and they are loved by us.”
Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In February 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs. Over the past two years, Night to Shine innovated and endured through the pandemic with the first-ever virtual Night to Shine, celebrating thousands of honored guests through unique adaptations including a complete virtual video experience and socially distanced Shine Thru drive-thru events.
“This event has quickly turned in to one of the premier events in our area, with people coming from Defiance, Henry, Williams, Fulton, Paulding, Putnam, Lucas and Wood counties to attend as honored guests,” stated Kelly Tong, Kaitlyn’s Cottage program manager. “Some of our volunteers are traveling from even farther away. Night to Shine is an event that brings the community together. A night of love and inclusion and an experience of a lifetime for many that attended, honored guests and volunteers alike. Our goal is to make this night one to remember. A true Night to Shine.”
For additional information on the Defiance Night to Shine or to become a sponsor, email defiancents@gmail.com or call Tong at Kaitlyn’s Cottage at 419-783-4411 extension 1.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine
The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. This mission is being fulfilled every day through 16 initiatives in the fields of orphan care + prevention, special needs, children with profound medical needs and anti-human trafficking.
To learn more about how the Tim Tebow Foundation is serving the world’s most vulnerable and sharing God’s love by fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.
