K of C donation

Defiance Knights of Columbus Council 1039 has made a donation of $2,000 to the Holy Cross Catholic School annual fund. Shown with the donation are Holy Cross students, from left: John Rhodes, Karly Wannemacher, Andi Homier and Luke Wolfrum, along with Defiance K of C Grand Knight Mike Boff.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Knights of Columbus Council 1039

Defiance Knights of Columbus Council 1039 has made a donation of $2,000 to the Holy Cross Catholic School annual fund. Shown with the donation are Holy Cross students, from left: John Rhodes, Karly Wannemacher, Andi Homier and Luke Wolfrum, along with Defiance K of C Grand Knight Mike Boff.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments