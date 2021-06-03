"K" BINGO Lawson
Randy Mitchell/C-N photo.

Tina Lawson of Defiance is one of two Ken’s Furniture & Mattress Center letter “K” BINGO winners in the Crescent-News BINGO contest. From left, Terri Willitzer is pictured presenting Lawson with her $50 gift card prize. There are still more prizes to be won, so keep playing.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments