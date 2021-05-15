A local transportation provider is concerned that a possible expansion of a government-funded service could represent a duplication and impact its business negatively.
K and P Medical Transport of Defiance — owned by Aaron Keller, Bryan Keller, Dan Peck and Adam Wagner — is fearful that the service it provides in Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties would be hurt if the Henry County Transportation Network (HCTN) expands into those areas.
The network — a public entity — primarily serves Henry County with some services occasionally provided in Defiance and Fulton counties.
Concerns about the future cropped up for K and P after Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) — based in Defiance — secured an $80,000 state grant to provide planning by MVPO’s public transit coordinator for a regional transportation initiative.
K and P officials fear that an additional grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) could foster an expansion by HCTN into Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties, which are within the Defiance company’s primary coverage area.
Under general outlines of the aforementioned transportation plan, participating counties would establish a network involving the various transportation services available. This might include transportation for seniors, veterans and other services, and could be coordinated through HCTN, according to MVPO.
Although in theory this could include K and P, company officials believe this would not be the most efficient use of resources.
Established in 2013, K and P has a fleet of 67 vehicles, with 50 sedans, 12 ambulettes (wheelchair vans) and five ambulances staffed by paramedics and EMTs. Its 70 drivers provide more than 300 rides a day for medical appointments, according to company officials.
K and P provides transportation throughout the region and beyond, according to its owners, and has contracts with different entities, including county job and family service (JFS) agencies in Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties.
Peck believes that the network’s expansion into these counties would represent a duplication of service and provide unfair competition by a government agency.
“Small businesses such as ours, and likely others, have no qualms with viable taxpayer funded grants to assist area needs, but when they are used as a detriment to small business that is already providing the service, the spirit or purpose of the grant is not being used for its intended objective,” he stated.
The company’s biggest concern is the potential to lose contracts with JFS agencies in Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties. (Paulding and Defiance counties’ JFS offices are combined.) Under these contracts, K and P receives payment through Medicaid, which covers clients who can’t afford to pay for health-related services.
While Medicaid is publicly funded by taxpayers, Peck believes HCTN has an unfair advantage in that its capital costs can be covered with public money while K and P has to purchase its own vehicles. Therefore, he contends, his company could be “competing against somebody that’s getting their capital and operational costs subsidized.”
Asked if there is a solution to the issue which everyone could live with, Aaron Keller said HCTN would need to stay away from K and P’s JFS contracts.
He acknowledges that HCTN said it would not concern itself with those — echoed by the network’s executive director (Brad Booth) during an interview for this article — but K and P worries about the longer haul.
Peck, for example, said an HCTN expansion into Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties would put the network’s “foot in the door,” a reference to K and P’s primary service area.
Booth said the network isn’t seeking to compete unfairly, and believes there are enough transportation opportunities for everyone. ODOT’s goal for expansion, he added, would be to “encourage collaboration.”
Booth stated that the network is “looking at a clientele that K and P isn’t dealing with for the most part,” adding that “I do not want to compete unfairly with the private sector. There’s plenty of business out there.”
As for the JFS contracts, Booth said his agency couldn’t provide rides to cover them even if called upon because “I don’t have the vehicles.”
Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller doesn’t see a big issue with the network’s expansion plans, believing there is enough business for everyone.
“There’s room for K and P,” he said. “I don’t see a problem. I really don’t.”
But Defiance County commissioners are taking a cautious approach.
Commissioner Ryan Mack noted that some segments of the population — such as the county’s senior citizens — are well served now through services such as K and P’s. He wants to ensure that the county’s citizens retain an existing level of service that puts them first.
Mack indicated that commissioners are researching the matter further.
