KALIDA — A juvenile male was run over by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, at 3:17 p.m., a 911 call was placed concerning a juvenile male that had been run over by a vehicle on private property. According to scanner traffic, the incident happened in the 16000 block of Putnam County Road L.
Responding to the scene were Kalida Fire Department/EMS, Putnam County EMS and the sheriff's office.
The boy was transported by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable.
The incident remains under investigation. The boy's name was not released by law enforcement.
