• Fulton County
Courthouse work:
Following a major renovation project at the Fulton County Courthouse, 210 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, the Fulton County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Divisions, as well as the Juvenile Probation Department, will return to the building Sept. 25.
Due to the move, effective Sept. 18-24, the three offices will provide only essential services at the temporary location, 07320 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.