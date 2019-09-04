• Fulton County

Courthouse work:

Following a major renovation project at the Fulton County Courthouse, 210 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, the Fulton County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Divisions, as well as the Juvenile Probation Department, will return to the building Sept. 25.

Due to the move, effective Sept. 18-24, the three offices will provide only essential services at the temporary location, 07320 Ohio 108, Wauseon. 

