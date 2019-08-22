STRYKER — David Riker, superintendent of the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center (NWOJDT&RC), announced the facility has recently received its certificate of accreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA).
NWOJDT&RC, located near Stryker on County Rd 24.25, provides secure detention to male and female juveniles from Williams, Fulton, Henry, Defiance and at times other non-members counties in the area. The facility was designed as a 32-bed detention center that has an average length of stay of 23 days. NWOJDT&RC is one of the 1,500 correctional agencies accredited nationwide.
The American Correctio-nal Association (ACA) holds standards and expected practices that address services, programs and operations essential to effective correctional management. Performance standards and expected practices set by ACA reflect best practices, current relevant policies and procedures and functions as a management tool.
ACA standards are incorporated into the programs and services at NWOJDT&RC, covering educational services that provide a computer-based curriculum to meet the educational needs of the youth. A general education development (GED) program is available. A 90-day substance abuse treatment program for juvenile offenders who are experiencing drug- and alcohol-related problems. The program educates the youth on chemical dependency by helping youth understand addiction and the impact of addiction.
Mental health services are available five days a week, with individual and group sessions offered. The facility has a licensed medical staff member available on site three days a week with a certified physician assistant (PA-C) available on Wednesdays to address youth’s medical needs.
Religious services are another part of the facility’s programming; with services on Wednesdays and Sundays. These standards vary from each correctional agency based on the facility type and structure.
ACA has more than 20 accreditation manuals to address the specific correctional setting type, with eight manuals specific to juvenile settings. NWOJDT&RC abides by the Juvenile Detention Facility standards. The facility adheres to 31 mandatory standards and 396 non-mandatory standards a total of 427 standards set forth by ACA. The facility has been a member with ACA since 2000 and has been accredited since 2010 with a reaccreditation every three years.
The ACA audit for NWOJDT&RC was conducted in March 2019. The facility passed with a 98.2 percent. The years included in this audit were 2016, 2017 and 2018. Assistant superintendent Jessica Croy and ACA coordinator Sarah Wilcox attended the panel hearing at the 149th Congress of Corrections in Boston, Mass. to receive their official certificate of reaccreditation.
Maintaining continuous accreditation and integrating the expected practices into day-to-day operations of the facility is an ongoing task; staff at NWOJDT&RC are continuously striving to safeguard the life, health, and safety of the public, staff and youth.
