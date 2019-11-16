For the third year Defiance High School has hosted a concert by the Justo Lamas Group with lead singer Edgar René. There were six area high schools with more than 500 Spanish language students in attendance Friday morning at the Defiance Community Auditorium. Schools represented were: Defiance, Tinora, Wayne Trace, Liberty Center, Delta and Patrick Henry. Here, René performs for the students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.