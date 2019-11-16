Justo in Defiance
Jeff Long/C-N Photo

For the third year Defiance High School has hosted a concert by the Justo Lamas Group with lead singer Edgar René. There were six area high schools with more than 500 Spanish language students in attendance Friday morning at the Defiance Community Auditorium. Schools represented were: Defiance, Tinora, Wayne Trace, Liberty Center, Delta and Patrick Henry. Here, René performs for the students.

