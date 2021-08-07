Grammy nominated Justin Roberts opens the Young Audience Series at 7 p.m. Friday. Due to the popularity of Roberts and the large crowds he attracts, and because Roberts invites the audience to participate in his performance, this event will be held at Triangle Park, 655 Clinton Street, Defiance. This event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcomed.
Three-time Grammy nominee Roberts is one of the leading performers on the indie family music scene. For nearly 20 years, Roberts has been creating the soundtrack to families’ lives, helping kids navigate the joys and sorrows of growing up while allowing parents to remember their own childhoods. People magazine has described Roberts as “on your feet fun and laugh-out-loud funny,” and The New York Times has called Roberts “the Judy Blume of kiddie rock.”
Roberts began his musical career in the 1990s, performing in the Minneapolis-based indie-rock band Pimentos for Gus. He decided to “moonlight” as a Montessori preschool teacher, and it wasn’t long before Justin started writing and singing songs for a new generation of fans: his students. The kids immediately responded and inspired Justin to record some of his new songs and send them out to a few friends for Christmas. One of the gift recipients was Liam Davis, a college pal and music producer, who suggested that they record the songs professionally.
Roberts has performed in front of millions of people on The Today Show. He’s been featured on Nick Jr. TV, and his song “Get Me Some Glasses” was on a World Series broadcast.
Roberts is also an accomplished picture book author for Putnam Press. The Smallest Girl in the Smallest Grade (illustrated by Christian Robinson) received the Horace Mann Upstander Award and was a finalist for the E.B. White Read-A-Loud Award. His second book, The Great Henry Hopendower (illustrated by Deborah Hocking) was released in 2017 and more books are on the way.
The Young Audience Series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Defiance and the Defiance Public Library System. The Young Audience Series is a presentation of the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
