One of Ohio’s Supreme Court justices made a campaign stop in two area counties Monday.
Justice Sharon Kennedy — on the ballot this November for a second, six-year term on the state’s highest court — toured Spangler Candy Company in Bryan and met with Williams County commissioners before journeying to Defiance County, where she visited with Republicans and provided an interview to The Crescent-News. Kennedy will be opposed by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell of Cleveland.
With Monday’s local stops, Kennedy — who lives in Butler County, just north of Cincinnati — said she already has visited 20 of Ohio’s 88 counties in 2020.
In Defiance, Kennedy met with GOP local members to talk about “the seriousness of the race at hand,” as well as “what I think will be the outside influences coming to Ohio to influence the vote and to gain control of the Ohio Supreme Court, and it has nothing to do with Ohio, good governance, with the stability and predictability of the law. It has to do with redistricting.”
Specifically, Kennedy mentions the group Redistricting U — led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, a Democrat — in targeting elections in Ohio and other states that could tip the balance against Republicans in drawing up congressional boundaries (redistricting). One way is to increase the number of Ohio’s Democratic Party representatives who can draw up new boundaries, the other is for Democrats to elect like-minded state supreme court justices who rule on related law.
So Kennedy and fellow Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judy French — both Republicans on the November ballot — are being targeted, according to Kennedy. (French will be opposed by former Ohio Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat.) If they are defeated by Democrats this fall, Kennedy indicated, the court balance would switch from 5-2 in favor of Republicans, to 4-3 for Democrats.
“... they want to seize control of state supreme courts because then they have the ability to throw out the (redistricting) maps that are declared and then the judges can just pick up the pens themselves and draw the maps, instead of returning them to the executive branch or whoever is in charge of them,” said Kennedy who first won a contested election in 2012 to fill an unexpired term before running unopposed in 2014.
Kennedy said Democrats have had recent electoral success in changing state supreme court makeups in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while one in Wisconsin narrowly failed.
As the campaign heats up, Kennedy suggests that she maintains a belief in a court with judicial restraint, and does not support an “activist court.”
“My job isn’t to say what Ohio should be politically on a map,” she stated. “My job is to give effect to the law as it’s written, not rewrite it or legislate from the bench. But clearly they (Democrats) believe that is not a position that engenders me to them.”
Justices cannot talk about specific cases, but she noted that the court — which rules on a wide range of cases — impacts the lives of Ohioans on a daily basis.
“The Ohio Supreme Court matters because most people have an insurance policy, most people care about the rate they pay for electricity, most people want the law to be stable and predictable,” she said. “So, as a result of that and the case types we hear, we really do impact your daily life and every Ohioan’s life.”
Explaining this is a big part of her campaign.
“... I really talk about, ‘what does the Ohio Supreme Court do?’” she said. “’Why should it matter to you? What’s the life of a justice like?’ ... I talk about my background — trying to see that I have merit and value as a justice, and hoping that they (voters) see it like that and vote for me in 2020.”
Besides her time on Ohio’s highest court, Kennedy served as a Butler County Common Pleas Court judge from 1999-2012, was in private practice from 1991-98 (while serving in capacities with the Butler County courts and a special counsel for Ohio Attorney Betty Montgomery’s office), worked for Butler County Common Pleas Court from 1989-91, and started out as a Hamilton police officer from 1985-89.
Kennedy, 57, is a graduate of Cincinnati Northwest High School (1980), the University of Cincinnati (1984) and the University of Cincinnati College of Law (1991).
