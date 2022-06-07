Children gather around to pet a juvenile Tyrannosaurus Rex at the Defiance Public Library Monday evening. The baby dinosaur was a part of an immersive attraction presented by Ohio theatre company, Imaginos Productions.
Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo
Children are presented a coprolite — fossilized dinosaur feces — to pass around and touch at the Defiance Public Library during a Monday evening dinosaur show presented by Imaginos Productions.
Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo
A juvenile T-rex is coxed with a crate of treats to the reading room at the Defiance Public Library.
Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo
A young boy pets Patchy the baby Pachycephalosaurus.
Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo
A young girl feeds Patchy the baby Pachycephalosaurus a leaf.
Defiance Public Library’s youngest patrons got to roam with long-extinct dinosaurs Monday evening thanks to a special event put on by Imaginos Productions.
Started up by Jacob Whitson in 2015, Imaginos began with a dream to bring immersive entertainment to children and families in areas where quality entertainment was not offered.
The company offers many different types of entertainment according to their website, but Whitson in particular was very fond of dinosaurs as a child and so he had to create something with them.
The “Dinomobile” (or “Dino in Ohio” when performing in the state) event the company offers combines education, puppetry and theatre to bring a one-of-kind experience similar to an exotic animal show for children.
Imaginos is located in Medina County and services the Cleveland area mostly. However, one of the qualities of this dinosaur show is its mobility and the ability to travel to other areas in the country.
Whitson reported that the company has performed shows in New Jersey, Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana, in addition to locations all over Ohio.
The first time Whitson and company performed for patrons in Defiance was last year. According to library staff, the show was extremely popular and they were invited back again this year.
The show was intended to be outside, but due to the rain they had to bring it to the reading room in the library.
This caused the event to be broken up into sessions due to the capacity of the room being unable to facilitate the amount of spectators.
The two dinosaurs brought out for the kids to “feed” and pet was a babyPachycephalosaurus as well as a juvenile Tyrannosaurs Rex, which the kids unanimously reported as being their favorite.
”I love knowing that some of the kids that we entertain for — and maybe even some of the families that we entertain for — what we’re doing might be their first experience with theatre,” Whitson expressed about what he loves about putting on the show.
“Because it is very immersive and it’s a loose structure so you can kind of go as you please. It’s very accessible to people.”
